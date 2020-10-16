The Torridge District Council cashless operation will move from Parkmobile to RingGo on Monday, October 26 as part of a wholesale swap for the whole of Devon.

As with Parkmobile, RingGo lets users pay for parking using a mobile phone and their credit or debit card, rather than via a machine.

As part of the move and to encourage safer, touch free parking, the normal convenience fee for paying to park by phone has been dropped. This also means the standard service will effectively costs the same as paying with cash.

Motorists also no longer have to remember to stop their parking, instead they buy time in advance, in the same way they would buy a pay and display ticket from the machine.

If people realise they want to stay longer, they can top up their parking via their phone without having to return to the vehicle.

Optional text reminders can also be sent just before the parking is about to run out for a small charge, currently 10p.

The new system offers various ways to pay - the most popular is via the RingGo smartphone app, but users can also call, send an SMS, or pay online.

If a motorist pays for parking via RingGo, there is no need to display a ticket in the vehicle.

Councillor Bob Hicks – lead member for the economy at Torridge District Council, said: “It’s great that authorities across Devon are collectively moving to the new RingGo solution which will help when travelling across the county and being able to use it in multiple locations. “Reminders and other enhancements will hopefully also prove beneficial to users.”

RingGo is currently working with 140 local authorities across the UK. Within Devon, the service is offered by Devon County, Exeter, Mid Devon, North Devon, Plymouth, South Hams, Teignbridge and West Devon.

Any existing Parkmobile user, who has not previously used RingGo, should download the RingGo app and complete their registration online at www.RingGo.co.uk to ensure they can park quickly and easily. Anyone who would like to try the convenience of cashless parking for the first time can do the same.