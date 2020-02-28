The council is looking for landlords with available properties that can be leased for two-to-four years to temporarily house people.

It is looking for low-maintenance properties of a good standard and, in particular, larger four-to-five bedroom houses for big families and level access two-bedroom properties for those with mobility issues.

In return the council will manage the property and ensure it is returned in the condition it was leased and provide the landlord with guaranteed income for the duration of the lease.

Councillor Michael Clarke, TDC's lead member for homelessness and housing need, said: "Anyone might find themselves in a sudden homeless situation during their lives and while not always the case, may be in need of the council's help to get them back on their feet in the short-term.

"Having a list of readily available and suitable properties we can utilise to assist people will be of huge benefit to everyone involved.

"We hope landlords will rally to this call for available properties and get in touch with our officers to discuss becoming involved in this project. The upside to all of this will hopefully be to everybody's advantage."

Any property owners who would like to explore these proposals further are asked to contact Helen Page on 01237 428843 or email housing.options@torridge.gov.uk