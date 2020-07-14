Police were called to the A39 bridge at 3.30pm on Tuesday (July 14) following reports of the collision.

Fire crews and the ambulance service have also attended the scene. Police confirmed two people are believed to have suffered injuries, although their severity is unknown.

One vehicle is reported to be leaking fluid, prompting highways teams to the scene.

The accident has left the bridge blocked, causing long tailbacks on the A39, particularly on the Barnstaple to Bideford carriageway.

Traffic is also heavy on Barnstaple Street and in Bideford town centre as a result.