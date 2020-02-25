The council voted for a £5 or 3.06 per cent increase to council tax for band D properties when it met yesterday (Monday, February 24), in line with the recommendations of its community and resources committee.

The decision means band D properties will pay £168.66 to the district council - which claims 10 per cent of the overall council tax bill.

It is the third consecutive year the district council has increased its share by £5.

Torridge leader, Councillor Ken James said: "The council has continued to reshape the way it works under the 'Transforming Torridge' programme with the goal to deliver value for money for our residents, businesses and visitors.

"The modest increase of £5 a year in Torridge's share of council tax will allow us to protect and maintain all our essential services and deliver on our programme to support the local economy and business growth.

"All councils across the country have needed to adapt to a drastic reduction in funding from central Government in recent years and I am proud that councillors and officers have managed to navigate a way through a 56 per cent reduction in funding while maintaining good levels of service."

It brings the average council tax bill for Torridge residents in band D properties to £1,984.24 - an increase of just under £65.

Devon County Council agreed a 3.99 per cent increase to its budget on Wednesday, February 20, taking its council tax level to £1,439.46.

Meanwhile, Devon and Cornwall Police agreed an increase of £9.36 for band D properties, taking its precept to £221.64.

Devon and Somerset Fire Authority approved a 1.99 per cent rise at its meeting on February 18, taking the band D contribution to £88.24.

The average contribution to town and parish councils will be £66.24 for 2020/21, an increase of around £3.50.

Barnstaple Town Council has agreed to increase the money it raises for its share of council tax with a 17 per cent increase, meaning Barnstaple residents in Band D properties will pay £131.62 to the town council for the year - an increase of £21.

Bideford Town Council voted to increase its share of the council tax by 7.5 per cent to £512,232, meaning band D residents pay an extra 13p per week.

North Devon Council is due to confirm its council tax on Wednesday, February 26. It is also planning a £5 increase for band D residents.