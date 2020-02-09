The government department has approved Torridge District Council's (TDC) latest air quality report, which puts it well below the nationally set levels for harmful pollutants.

In the district's worst polluted hotspot in Holsworthy, the recorded average of 28 parts per billion (ppb) was well below the national target figure of 40ppb.

TDC's lead member for climate change, Councillor Peter Hames, said: "This is once again great news for Torridge, but we can't rest on our laurels and we need to act urgently in tackling and reducing the impact of climate change.

"Residents and businesses can help by considering electric vehicles when replacements are due, or by walking or cycling on shorter journeys instead of taking the car.

"Other measure such as not lighting bonfires, insulating premises and buildings better and using cleaner fuels will also help. Any small changes and improvements we can make personally can have a big impact."