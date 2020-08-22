During the audit, carried out by independent specialists Sitemorse, the website undergoes 1,600 tests, checks and measures per page which identify actions that improve the user experience, looking at factors such as loading speed, links and accessibility.

Leader of North Devon Council, David Worden, said: “Our website is a crucial tool for us to provide our services in a way that meets our customers needs.

“Many people are simply not able to call us during working hours, whereas for others it isn’t easy to make it into our officers, so our website is the way they access important information.

“This has been illustrated even further over the last few months with the coronavirus outbreak making it possible to continue providing our vital services 24/7 to help our customers get through the difficult time.”

