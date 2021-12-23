Top award for 'Mr Appledore' Tom

Each year, the Appledore Visitors Association asks the village for nominations for the Appledore’s ‘Citizen of the Year’, someone who has selflessly, voluntarily and unassumingly helped the village to be a better place for us all to live in, for whatever reason.

This year the winner of the award goes to Tommy Waters with an overwhelming majority of votes. Here are a few of extracts from his many nominations:

“Tom has underpinned so many community activities over the years that have involved all age groups. Now in his 80s, he is still going strong, perhaps not as quickly, but with no less enthusiasm for the people of Appledore.”

“A staunch supporter of Appledore youth going back to the 60s, running the old Appledore youth club weightlifting section and serving 29 years as a coach for the National Association of Boy’s Clubs. He established and ran the Greenpark football club, coaching, organising and encouraging a wide range of youngsters of all abilities, and set up and organised many village races as part of Appledore Regatta.

Tom established ‘The Maritime Players’ acting group, writing and producing twelve plays over the years and getting local amateur actors to perform them and, in doing so, raised money for local charities.

A long-time member of the Maritime Museum, he was part of the committee responsible for obtaining The Queens Award for Volunteering, going to the Palace for the Queen’s Garden Party.

He was instrumental in setting up the first Appledore Book Festival, which grew out of a campaign to save Appledore Library. He has introduced so many people to art by initiating and running the Appledore Art group. A staunch member of the Appledore Hall Committee, Tom has been tireless in working with others to obtain funding, resulting in the massive improvements that all members enjoy.

Tom Waters deserves this recognition of all he has done for Appledore. As the 2021 Appledore Citizen of the year, the village congratulates and thank him for all he has done and continues to do. He is wished a speedy recovery from his recent heart surgery and everyone hopes to see him back very soon.