1

Barnstaple councillor Brian Greenslade marks 50 years in politics this year. Picture: Tony Gussin

Councillor Brian Greenslade charged with sexual offences

2

Fremington Manor staff celebrate an outstanding rating from the CQC. Picture: Care South

Fremington Manor is rated as outstanding

3

How the proposed Barnstaple Wetherspoon beer garden on The Strand next to the River Taw would appear.

Barnstaple Wetherspoon riverfront beer garden plan deferred

4

Erosion at Northam Burrows in March 2019. Picture: Goldsmith PR

Northam Burrows erosion rears its head once more

5

Brian Cooke, who leaves Dartington Crystal after nearly more than 50 years, with his wife Helen at the special presentation ceremony.

Dartington Crystal glass blower retires after nearly 50 years of service

A dog waste bin in Fremington.

Dog poo bins all over North Devon may have to be removed after company ceases trading
Youings Wholesale
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENSE

