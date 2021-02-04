News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
The Gazette's Tony Gussin moves on after 20 years

Tony Gussin

Published: 5:48 PM February 4, 2021   
Ilfracombe newshound Ragamuffin meets the Gazette's Tony Gussin. Picture: Matt Smart

I am sad to announce that this is my last working week with the North Devon Gazette after almost 20 years. 

The company is relaunching the paper and taking it in a new direction, so I am taking the opportunity to seek out new horizons and other pastures. 

I’ll be on leave until February 23 and will still pick up emails so please do drop me a line or find me on Facebook if you want to chat. 

Two decades at one newspaper seems like overkill but I never wanted to be anywhere else or doing anything else. 

North Devon Gazette reporter Tony Gussin does his best not to crash an expensive lifeboat on the way

Famous people, politicians, animals, driving a lifeboat, getting in a pen with wolves, so many different experiences that I can barely recall half of them.

It has been an incredible rollercoaster and I have met some amazing people along the way, all with their own stories, from serious campaigns through to the deeply touching and awe-inspiring, or just downright hilarious. 

During my career with the Gazette I've met too many politicians and celebrities to mention - but I couldn't resist a selfie with Anneka Rice! 

I have always said it is the people I meet that make the job for me and I will really miss all of you. 

You may well hear from me again! And in the meantime, do feel free to get in touch. 

Thank you for 20 years. 

Tony Gussin, chief reporter 

Tony Gussin with big cod

Author Picture Icon
