Toll charges set to begin on Northam Burrows from April

Toll charges on Northam Burrows will begin on April 9. Season tickets are now on sale online or over the phone. They cost £50 and provide unlimited access for one vehicle. Two vehicles can register on the same ticket, but only one vehicle can enter the park at any time. Tickets can also be purchased on arrival when toll charges commence.

The new visitor centre and cafe - Credit: Torridge District Council

Cllr Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin - Lead Member for Community, Culture and Leisure said:

“The season ticket provides a great value option, allowing people to explore the Burrows and enjoy our wonderful beach all season long, with the added bonus of being able to come and go as you please. With its rich history, abundant wildlife, and fascinating flora and fauna, Northam Burrows is truly a unique location to explore. The new visitor centre and café that opened last year are well worth a visit and there are a variety of workshops and events organised by our fantastic rangers; there is lots to see and do for everyone.”

bridge - Credit: Torridge District Council

How to get your ticket: (Make sure you have your car registration details to hand!)

Online: Go to: torridge.gov.uk/northamburrows/seasontickets and fill in the online form.

Phone: Call 01237 428700 selecting option 6 to speak to customer services.

Tickets purchased online or by telephone will be sent in the post direct to your home address.

Toll Kiosk: Pay by card - contactless payment or cash.