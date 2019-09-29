Tinto, aged 22, with her owner Candy Jewell. Picture: Candy Jewell Tinto, aged 22, with her owner Candy Jewell. Picture: Candy Jewell

Little Tinto belongs to Candy Jewell and is still active despite being one of North Devon's oldest cats.

Affectionately called Tinto Bell, she even has her own Twitter account, which follows her various activities - mainly described as 'sleeping, eating or meowing'.

Candy said: "She has always had a very big personality and I remember as a kitten she just liked to climb things (including people) and being up high.

"She has a Twitter feed as she could often be found sleeping in random places or just doing crazy things which you wouldn't think possible or comfortable.

Hmm, not sure about this. Tinto tries out a new hat. Picture: Candy Jewell Hmm, not sure about this. Tinto tries out a new hat. Picture: Candy Jewell

"She happily still bounds up the stairs and to the bottom of the garden and back so she's still active."

Candy has had Tinto since she was a kitten, whose mother was a pregnant RSPCA rescue cat.

Is Tinto the oldest cat in North Devon, or can yours do better? Email us their story and picture to newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk .