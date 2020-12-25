How good is your Devonian? Take a look at these humorous postcards
- Credit: Peter Christie
Since it’s the festive season, this week Bideford historian Peter Christie presents a selection of humorous Devonian dialect cards from a century ago.
How good is your Devonian? Regrettably the old accent is dying out to be replaced by awful 'Estuary English' (think EastEnders) – but here are eight postcards to test you.
They were produced by Pearce & Son, a firm of Bideford printers who were based in Allhalland Street.
The cards were probably manufactured around 1910 and each boasts a short humorous verse in dialect with a rather basic illustration to accompany them.
I'm unsure who they were aimed at but see if you can understand what the words mean. Just as a hint reading the verse out aloud does help to understand them sometimes.
I don't have card number 6, so if anyone out there does have a copy, I would love to see it.
If you have a copy of the card, please email peterstuartchristie@gmail.com
