How good is your Devonian? Take a look at these humorous postcards

Published: 7:00 AM December 25, 2020

A selection of comic postcards on the Devonian dialect created around 1910 - Credit: Peter Christie

Since it’s the festive season, this week Bideford historian Peter Christie presents a selection of humorous Devonian dialect cards from a century ago.

Apparently this gentleman fell into a bog in this humorous Devonian dialect postcard - Credit: Peter Christie

How good is your Devonian? Regrettably the old accent is dying out to be replaced by awful 'Estuary English' (think EastEnders) – but here are eight postcards to test you.

Err, say this one for yourself. Another Devonian dialect card from circa 1910 - Credit: Peter Christie

They were produced by Pearce & Son, a firm of Bideford printers who were based in Allhalland Street.

This unlucky chap is slightly maze it seems - Credit: Peter Christie

The cards were probably manufactured around 1910 and each boasts a short humorous verse in dialect with a rather basic illustration to accompany them.

This lady is unlucky at farming according to this Devon dialect postcard - Credit: Peter Christie

I'm unsure who they were aimed at but see if you can understand what the words mean. Just as a hint reading the verse out aloud does help to understand them sometimes.

A sad end for a prize bull at the hands of a gurt mangel - Credit: Peter Christie





I don't have card number 6, so if anyone out there does have a copy, I would love to see it.

The smoke gets in your eyes - Devonian dialect postcard from 1910 - Credit: Peter Christie

If you have a copy of the card, please email peterstuartchristie@gmail.com