News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

How good is your Devonian? Take a look at these humorous postcards

Author Picture Icon

Tony Gussin

Published: 7:00 AM December 25, 2020   
A selection of comic postcards on the Devonian dialect created around 1910

A selection of comic postcards on the Devonian dialect created around 1910 - Credit: Peter Christie

Since it’s the festive season, this week Bideford historian Peter Christie presents a selection of humorous Devonian dialect cards from a century ago. 

Apparently this gentleman fell into a bog in this humorous Devonian dialect postcard

Apparently this gentleman fell into a bog in this humorous Devonian dialect postcard - Credit: Peter Christie

How good is your Devonian? Regrettably the old accent is dying out to be replaced by awful 'Estuary English' (think EastEnders) – but here are eight postcards to test you.  

Err, say this one for yourself. Another Devonian dialect card from circa 1910

Err, say this one for yourself. Another Devonian dialect card from circa 1910 - Credit: Peter Christie

They were produced by Pearce & Son, a firm of Bideford printers who were based in Allhalland Street.  

This unlucky chap is slightly maze it seems - Devonian dialect postcard

This unlucky chap is slightly maze it seems - Credit: Peter Christie

The cards were probably manufactured around 1910 and each boasts a short humorous verse in dialect with a rather basic illustration to accompany them.  

This lady is unlucky at farming according to this Devon dialect postcard

This lady is unlucky at farming according to this Devon dialect postcard - Credit: Peter Christie

I'm unsure who they were aimed at but see if you can understand what the words mean. Just as a hint reading the verse out aloud does help to understand them sometimes. 

A sad end for a prize bull at the hands of a gurt mangel

A sad end for a prize bull at the hands of a gurt mangel - Credit: Peter Christie


I don't have card number 6, so if anyone out there does have a copy, I would love to see it. 

The smoke gets in your eyes - Devonian dialect postcard from 1910

The smoke gets in your eyes - Devonian dialect postcard from 1910 - Credit: Peter Christie

If you have a copy of the card, please email peterstuartchristie@gmail.com 

Most Read

  1. 1 Coronavirus: North Devon and Torridge escape tier change but millions locked down
  2. 2 Meet the 'six dogs of Christmas' needing a new home
  3. 3 Super slimmer Sam sheds four stones for Christmas
  1. 4 Amber weather warning as Storm Bella set to batter Devon
  2. 5 Ilfracombe watersports centre is go after funding confirmed
  3. 6 Instow pub owner hits back at 'heavy-handed' Covid enforcement
  4. 7 Super spreaders of Christmas smiles as school dance video goes viral
  5. 8 Instow pub fined for breaching Covid regulations
  6. 9 North Devon and Torridge Christmas waste and recycling collections
  7. 10 Coronavirus: North Devon and Torridge to be placed in tier two once lockdown ends

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Santa flying over North Devon today in Sea King helicopter

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon

Rescue dog finds love in lockdown after three years

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Covid-19 vaccination centre to open at Holsworthy

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon

Barnstaple pub fined for breaking Covid rules

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus