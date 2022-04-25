Time is running out for people in northern Devon to get involved in the initial stage of one of the most important and exciting projects for years to come.

'People and Place' is the review of the joint North Devon and Torridge Local Plan and its first round of public consultation ends on April 29.

It's an opportunity for people to say what needs to be done around housing, the environment, sustainability, jobs, access to transport and health and wellbeing in their towns and villages.

Alongside this, the project team is starting the search for potential development sites and would like to hear from people about land that could provide a development opportunity in the future. The councils are particularly keen to see the reuse of sites on previously developed ‘brownfield’ land where there is an opportunity for redevelopment or to regenerate derelict sites.

They are also looking for specialists to join a panel to look at the methodology to assess the suitability of the sites that are identified.

Chair of the Joint Local Plan Committee Cllr Malcolm Prowse says: "I hear from people all the time who aren't happy with certain planning applications being approved in their towns and villages. Well now is the opportunity for people to get involved and have their say on how their community and the wider North Devon should develop in the future which will give them more control of future planning decisions."

Vice Chair of the Joint Local Plan Committee Cllr Robert Hicks says: "This is such an important moment for people to get involved with the planning process before it's even really begun.

"The Local Plan is a material factor in determining planning applications so it is vital we gain the knowledge from our local communities about how they feel the area should look in the future.

“I would urge people to take part in the consultation before April 29 as time is running out. Don’t wait until a planning application has been submitted on your doorstep to have your say, please get involved now and help shape your area."

Information on these initial consultations plus the timetable for the entire process can be found at: www.northdevon.gov.uk/peopleandplace and www.torridge.gov.uk/peopleandplace