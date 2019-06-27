Rosemary Haworth-Booth from Swimbridge at The Time Is Now lobby near Parliament Rosemary Haworth-Booth from Swimbridge at The Time Is Now lobby near Parliament

The crowds were there under 'The Time Is Now' banner for a cross-arty gathering organised by The Climate Coalition.

People queued in the street in the alphabetical order of their constituencies to speak to their local MP.

Mark Haworth-Booth from Swimbridge said North Devon MP Peter Heaton-Jones did not meet his constituents on the pavements outside Parliament or with the larger North Devon group on Lambeth Bridge.

But did come down from his office in Portcullis House to talk to a smaller group of them for a 50 minute discussion.

Torridge MP Geoffrey Cox invited some of his constituents to join him for a meeting inside the Houses of Parliament.

Mr Haworth-Booth said the North Devon group included voters from Barnstaple, Braunton, Gunn, Ilfracombe and Pickwell, plus two members of the National Trust team for West Exmoor.

He said: "At 2pm there was a huge noise from alarm clocks - either wind up ones or on smart phones: the message to politicians was 'please wake up to climate catastrophe!"

He said the discussion with Mr Heaton-Jones included ways of reaching net zero carbon emissions well ahead of the 2050 date the government has targeted.

Demonstrators also said there should be a strong Environment Act; and fair ways of reducing aviation emissions through taxation of the 15 per cent of 'frequent flyers'.

Other topics brought up with the MP included the need to improve farming, more eco-friendly houses and the need for effective public transport.

Mr Heaton-Jones said: "It was a pleasure to meet the delegation from North Devon who travelled to Parliament. We had an extremely useful and constructive meeting and discussed a wide range of topics, including air travel, fracking, nuclear power, and, of course, climate change.

"We talked at length about the government's recent commitment to move to a net zero carbon economy by 2050. This puts the UK ahead of every other industrialised nation in the G7, which is extremely welcome. However there is an ambition that this should be achieved sooner, and I have agreed to take this up with the government.

"I have also committed to pushing for the new environment and agriculture strategies to be backed up with strong legislation with real teeth to ensure our environmental goals are met.

"I am passionate about these issues, and indeed was a member of the Environmental Audit Select Committee which was instrumental in introducing the ban on micro-plastics which cause so much pollution in our oceans. I'll keep pushing on these issues, and I'm really grateful to have had the opportunity to hear the concerns from the local delegation who travelled to Westminster."

Following his meeting, Mr Cox said he had been keen to hear his constituents' concerns, but said he was proud of the Government's record on climate change,

He said this had included phasing out coal power, supporting renewable technologies, creating 'almost 400,000 low carbon jobs' and reducing greenhouse gasses by a quarter since coming into power in 2010.

Mr Cox said renewable electricity generation had increased six-fold and the UK was reducing emissions faster than any other G20 country.

He added: "However, I agree that there is a need to drive forward changes with even greater urgency, and I hope that the UK will be hosting the 2020 UN climate change summit.

"I congratulate all my constituents who have taken the trouble to come to London or who have written to me about this crucial issue."