The crowds were there under 'The Time Is Now' banner for a cross-arty gathering organised by The Climate Coalition. People queued in the street in the alphabetical order of their constituencies to speak to their local MP. Mark Haworth-Booth from Swimbridge said North Devon MP Peter Heaton-Jones did not meet his constituents on the pavements outside Parliament or with the larger North Devon group on Lambeth Bridge. But did come down from his office in Portcullis House to talk to a smaller group of them for a 50 minute discussion. Torridge MP Geoffrey Cox invited some of his constituents to join him for a meeting inside the Houses of Parliament. Mr Haworth-Booth said the North Devon group included voters from Barnstaple, Braunton, Gunn, Ilfracombe and Pickwell, plus two members of the National Trust team for West Exmoor. He said: