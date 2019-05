Age Concern Barnstaple and District has teamed up with Devon Carers to trial the new Time for You scheme, which is funded by Devon County Council.

Andrea Scott, director at Age Concern Barnstaple, said: "The charity is aware of the emotional demands this brings to a carer and recognises the importance of giving the opportunity of time for the carer to pursue an interest, hobby, meet with friends or even just disappear into the garden."

The charity is now recruiting volunteers to provide the service as part of the pilot project.

Age concern Barnstaple would once again like to thank Councillor Ian Roome for launching a campaign to raise money to keep the service going, as well as other town and district councillor and the generous community members and organisations that supported the appeal.

To find out more, visit http://www.ageconcernbarnstaple.org.uk/ or call 01271 324488.