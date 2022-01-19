Why Lorna gave up working from an office to build a business around passion for surfing

Lorna Evans is the type of person who decided to live a full life with no regrets.

After moving from Somerset to North Devon to be closer to the sea, she fell in love with surfing at North Devon’s best beach breaks. To be able to surf, you need to make yourself available for when the waves are at their best.

As the waves can’t be controlled, the best times to surf don’t always fit around a 9-5 office job. During lockdown last year, Evans gave up her 20-year career in an office to build a business around her passion for surfing. She has since built ‘Time and Tide’, focussing around the best local surf that North Devon has to offer.

“I didn’t start surfing properly until my mid-thirties,” said Evans. “I wanted to get into the sea every day. When Covid hit, working from home became more highlighted.”

She quickly realised that she could translate her skill set learned in retail banking to helping businesses who share the same passion for surfing and the sea as her.

“Retail banking served its purpose for me, but it didn’t fit in with my surfing lifestyle,” said Evans. “A friend who had started her own business told me that there was a whole world of people working virtually, and that companies who need project management assistance often hire them on a freelance basis to work without the costs of hiring a full-time employee. I quickly realised that this could be my opportunity to work from the beach.

“There was a day when I was working from my van at the carpark in Westward Ho! I had my wetsuit drying on the roof while I was working on my website, when my first client walked past me, and asked what I was doing.

“We started chatting and bonded over our shared passion for ocean advocacy, and the rest is history. Time and Tide allows me to do all of the things that I’m good at, while still being able to paddle out as and when the elements allow it.

“The main difference between now and when I was working in an office, is that if the surf is pumping, I’m gonna go surf. The people I work with share a passion for the surf lifestyle, but we still get the job done.”

Evans’ list of clients include ethical individuals, businesses and charities who all share the same outlook on life. One of her clients is ocean advocate and stand up-paddleboarder, Cal Major and her environmental charity Seaful, which is dedicated to reconnecting people with the ocean and waterways.

The charity’s Vitamin Sea project reaches out to people who haven’t had the opportunity to visit the sea, including young carers and vulnerable people from inner-city areas to facilitate in-person experiences.

“Even inner-city children have estuaries to protect,” added Evans. “If we can instil a connection to bodies of water, then we can help to cultivate more people who want to protect the planet.”

Another surf organisation that Evans works with is King of Kooks, a surf media brand that provides free content for wave-riders in the local area. Evans also helped King of Kooks develop their six-part winter surf coaching program, which was piloted to provide affordable surf coaching for local surf group, the Drifty Surf Gang.

The pilot program sold out within two weeks and was well-received by participants, which has led to a second surf coaching program, scheduled to take place in February. “King of Kooks is all about community,” said Evans. “I’m excited to help grow the brand to help more people level up in the water.

“I’m excited to work with ethical businesses that share the same passions as me. This way of life is exactly what I hoped for when I moved down to North Devon.”

Time and Tide with Lorna Evans - Credit: King of Kooks



