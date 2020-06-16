The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and rain over Devon and Cornwall on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Met Office The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and rain over Devon and Cornwall on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Met Office

A warning in force from 1.30pm today (Tuesday, June 16) until 6am tomorrow says slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms will break out across many parts of the UK including Devon and Cornwall.

It said some places will miss them but where they do occur they will bring torrential downpours with up to 35mm of rain in an hour, as well as the risk of lightning and hail.

A yellow warning is also in place for Wednesday from 12noon until 9pm, with the risk of more storms and potential for localised flooding.

Thursday’s warning is for heavy rain that will mostly affect southern England but could impact some parts of Devon too.

Lightning over Exmouth. Picture: Ian Bateman Lightning over Exmouth. Picture: Ian Bateman

If you get any great photos or video of the storms in the next few days, why not share them with us by emailing newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk or sending your video via a file sharing service.