An accident involving a double decker bus, a van and a car has blocked the B3096 near Chulmleigh.

It happened at about 1.15 today (Saturday, January 26) on Leigh Road near Bridge Reeve.

It is reported that the car overturned as a result of the accident, but police said no-one was injured, and there was only one passenger on the bus at the time.

The accident left the road blocked in both directions, but police said recovery crews were on their way and they expected it to be cleared before long.