Three people left with 'serious injuries' after crash near Bideford bridge

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 2:49 PM March 10, 2021   
The scene of the incident near Torridge Bridge

The scene of the incident near Torridge Bridge - Credit: Goldsmith PR

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses after a five car crash on the A39, near Bideford. 

At 4.31pm on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, police were notified of a road traffic collision on the A39 just to the east of Torridge Bridge, Bideford. 

The collision involved five vehicles with significant damage caused to a silver Ford Focus, a grey VW Fox and a silver Renault Trafic van. 

All  the vehicles were travelling from the direction of Barnstaple towards Bideford through the current road works when the collision occurred. 

The driver of the Renault Trafic, a 38-year-old local male, the driver of the Ford Focus, a 44-year-old local male and the front seat passenger of the VW Fox, an 80-year-old local male all sustained serious injuries in the collision. 

Officers from the Alliance’s Roads Policing Team attended the scene and commenced an investigation of the scene with officers working to establish the cause of this collision. 

Police are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the collision.  Please telephone 101 quoting Log 661 of March 9, 2021.

