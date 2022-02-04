Three Huge Musicals Head to Barnstaple in 2022

The Queen’s Theatre in Barnstaple is welcoming two week-long musicals to the stage this Spring Season, plus another smash hit in the summer.

North Devon audiences can enjoy the legendary Blood Brothers in March, fun-filled musical Dreamboats & Petticoats in April, and Footloose, based on the 1980s screen sensation, in July.

A spokesperson for Queen’s Theatre said: “We are very excited to have not just one but three top quality musicals coming to Barnstaple. We have a really exciting programme lined up for this year and it’s great that we can bring high impact, high calibre theatre to the region.”

Willy Russell’s legendary musical Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving tale of twins separated at birth, who grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with tragic consequences. Few musicals have been received with such acclaim as this multi-award-winning show.

Former X Factor finalist Niki Evans returns to the iconic role of Mrs Johnstone, and starring alongside her will be the touring circuit’s all-time favourite Mickey, Sean Jones, who will be returning to the role for what will be his final ever tour in Blood Brothers. The show is opening at the Theatre Royal Windsor ahead of a 16-week UK tour.

Blood Brothers is at the Queen’s Theatre in Barnstaple from Tue 15 – Sat 19 March 2022, with matinees on Wed, Thurs, and Sat. Tickets start at £22.

Dreamboats & Petticoats is a jukebox musical full of classics. Inspired by the latest release in the series of smash-hit, multimillion selling Dreamboats and Petticoats albums, Bringing On Back The Good Times is filled with wit, charm and songs from the golden era of Rock ‘n Roll. It’s time to shake off those blues and Rock ‘n Roll like never before!

The show is at the Queen’s Theatre in Barnstaple Mon 4 – Sat 9 April, with matinees on Wed and Sat. Tickets are priced from £18.

Summer is set to sizzle this year when Footloose comes to town. The show brings the incredible Jake Quickenden as loveable cowboy Willard, and the legendary Darren Day.

Based on the 1980s screen sensation which took the world by storm, Footloose sizzles with spirit, fun and the best in UK musical talent. With cutting edge modern choreography, you’ll enjoy classic 80s hits including Holding Out for a Hero, Almost Paradise, Let’s Hear It For The Boy and, of course, the unforgettable title track Footloose.

Tickets can be booked on the Queen’s Theatre website at queenstheatre-barnstaple.com, or by phoning the Box Office on 01271 316523 or stopping by the theatre. The Box Office and phone lines are open (Mon-Sat 10am-4pm).

Footloose - Credit: Supplied

Dreamboats & Petticoats - Credit: Supplied

Blood Brothers - Credit: Supplied



