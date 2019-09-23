Around 150,000 tourists are being brought home by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in a flight programme costing £100 million.

Thomas Cook ceased trading in the early hours of Monday morning after failing to secure a last-ditch rescue deal and all its retail stores are now closed.

The company was unable to secure the extra £200 million needed to keep the business afloat following a full day of crucial talks with the major shareholder and creditors on Sunday.

All Thomas Cook bookings, including flights and holidays, have been cancelled.

All Thomas Cook retail have closed.

The CAA says the repatriation is 'hugely complex' and it is working around the clock to support passengers due to fly back between now and October 6.

What you need to know

If you were due to depart a UK airport with Thomas Cook Airlines, that flight is now cancelled. Please do not travel to the airport.

Customers already abroad

The CAA is providing new flights to return them to the UK. These flights will only be operating for the next two weeks, until October 6.

After this date you will have to make your own travel arrangements. From a small number of locations, passengers will have to book their own return flights.

Repatriation flights are only available for passengers whose journey originated in the UK.

If you are ATOL-protected and are having difficulties with your hotel, click here for the CAA advice.

For more detailed advice, go to the dedicated Thomas Cook CAA website .

Some of Thomas Cook's package holiday bookings include flights with airlines unrelated to the Thomas Cook Group.

If your return flight is not with Thomas Cook's airline, it will still be valid. However other elements of the package, such as accommodation and transfers will be affected.

For people still in the UK

All future holidays and flights booked with Thomas Cook are cancelled as of 23 September 2019.

If you are booked on a Thomas Cook Airlines flight, please do not go to your UK airport, as your flight will not be operating. The Civil Aviation Authority's repatriation programme will not include any outbound flights from the UK.

If you choose to book a new flight with another airline out of the UK, you will not be eligible for a repatriation flight.

Visit https://thomascook.caa.co.uk for more details.