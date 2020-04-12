Figures released by NHS England on Sunday (April 12) confirmed the patient died on Saturday, April 11.

The patient is the third recorded coronavirus death at the hospital in Barnstaple.

The latest figures show that 73 people have now died in Devon. Sunday saw four deaths confirmed at Derriford Hospital and one at Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

The NHS England figures do not include deaths that have taken place outside of hospital, such as in care homes.

NHS England said on Sunday a further 657 people have died in hospital in England after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total deaths there to 9,594.

Patients were aged between 26 and 100 years old and 42 of the 657 patients (aged between 30 and 98 years old) had no known underlying health condition.

Their families have been informed.