The next sculpture for Cooper Street in Bideford is fully 'Covid-proof'. Picture: Rob Braddick The next sculpture for Cooper Street in Bideford is fully 'Covid-proof'. Picture: Rob Braddick

The sculpture by Bill and Peach Shaw depicts an engaging character carrying out the historic practice of salmon netting on the River Torridge.

As part of a project led by Bideford Town Council, he will be placed on a Cooper Street building alongside the first two sculptures of a cooper making barrels and a merchant that are already there.

A fourth sculpture is in the works too. The first two were funded by Rob and Graham Braddick and the town council, with the second pair to be funded by Torridge District Council.

Rob Braddick has ensured the fisherman is suitably protected from coronavirus. He said: “When things get back to normal, please do pop into Cooper Street and have a look, he’s a beauty.

As you can see from a few pictures, he’s wearing the correct personal protective equipment.”

The sculptures are intended to celebrate an area of Bideford that has been a hive of activity for centuries and continues to be busy with a variety of shops and businesses.

