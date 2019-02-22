From park runs and classic films to live lambs and wedding fairs, there is plenty to get up to in North Devon.

Watch live lambing

It’s that wonderful time of the year where lambs are bouncing happily through the fields – but why not watch the magical moment they enter the world?

The Big Sheep in Abbotsham is showing Lambing Live for a chance for all ages to meet the first lambs of the season.

Free parking, free beer

Westward Ho! businessman Rob Braddick hit the headlines when he secured the lease for a car park in the village and made it free to use.

Now Mr Braddick has extended the car park, making it ‘twice as free’, and is hosting a special party with free beer and prosecco on Sunday (Feb 24), from 2.30-5pm. More details here.



Mini beach clean

There might not be any scheduled beach cleans this weekend, but don’t let that stop you – take on a #2MinuteBeachClean of your own!

The Pig and Olive in Westward Ho! has just become the guardian of a new board so pop by and grab a litter pick as well as some fresh pizza.

Wedding fair

Getting married in 2019? Use the weekend wisely to get ahead with your planning by visiting the Affinity Devon Wedding Fair.

Suppliers will be at the shopping centre in Bideford from 10am-4pm on Sunday (Feb 24), the perfect chance to make some connections and do some shopping.

Parkrun in the dunes

If you want to get some fresh air, why not take part in the brand new Parkrun event at Woolacombe dunes on Saturday (Feb 23)?

Take in some sea air and run 5km through the sand dunes, starting at 9am – it’s free to take part but make sure you register here first.



Classic Cinema

Want to see a classic film on the big screen? Barnstaple Classic Cinema Club is showing Roadhouse this Sunday (Feb 24) at 6pm in Barnstaple.

Head over to their Facebook page for details on how to get tickets.



Watch the Pilton Panto

It’s still panto season (oh yes it is!) and there’s a chance to see Jack and the Beanstalk this weekend in Pilton Village Hall.

The Pilton pantomime will be shown on Saturday (Feb 23) at 7.30pm (and 2.30pm matinee) with tickets from The Reform Inn, Pilton.