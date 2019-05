North Devon MP Peter Heaton-Jones says he will wiat to see who the field of contenders for the Conservative leadership will be. North Devon MP Peter Heaton-Jones says he will wiat to see who the field of contenders for the Conservative leadership will be.

Mrs May announced to the media this morning (Friday, May 24) that she would step down on Friday, June 7.

She said the 2016 referendum had given the people a choice on Brexit and she had done her best since then to implement that.

She said: "I have done everything I can to convince MPs to back that deal.

North Devon MP Peter Heaton-Jones said her dignified statement 'demonstrates how much she cares about serving our country'.

He said: "Sadly, I have not been able to do so. I tried three times. I believe it was right to persevere, even where the odds against success seemed high.

"But it is now clear to me that it is in the best interests of the country for a new prime minister to lead that effort."

Mr Heaton-Jones said he had yet to decide who to support in the Conservative Party leadership race and wanted to know the full field before making a decision.

He added: "She tried extremely hard to deliver Brexit, but it wasn't to be. I voted for her deal at every opportunity, but too few other MPs did the same.

"Brexit sucked the life from her premiership, and created a series of hurdles which, in the end, proved insurmountable.

"She has done the decent thing in recognising that, and standing down.

"It's a huge regret that Theresa May was not able to deliver the other progressive social policies which she spoke about so enthusiastically on the day she became Prime Minister.

"The Conservative Party now needs to carry those ideas forward with a new leader."

Mrs May said she had agreed with the party chairman and with the chairman of the 1922 committee that the process for electing a new leader could begin in the week following her resignation.

She said she had kept Her Majesty the Queen fully informed of her intentions and would continue to serve as Prime Minister until the process was finished.