PUBLIC NOTICE LICENSING ACT 2003

To whom it may concern:

We THECT Limited do hereby give notice that we have applied to the Licensing Authority at North Devon District Council for the variation of a Premises Licence at 7 Gwendoline Terrace, West Road, Woolacombe, Devon EX34 7BW and known as The Captains Table.

The application is to: To extend the licensed area to include the first floor. Supply of alcohol hours to remain the same.

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon EX31 1DG not later than 28 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered.

A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority's address during normal office hours.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited. Signed: ,..,_ (Applicant/on behalf of the applicant)

Dated: 18 February 2020