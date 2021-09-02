News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
The War Horse 10K is back for 2021

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 11:55 AM September 2, 2021   
Starting and finishing in the picturesque village of Iddesleigh in the heart of Devon, the popular War Horse 10k event is back on Sunday 19th September - Credit: NDH

A unique race returns next month, giving local runners the chance to enjoy the stunning scenery which inspired the worldwide smash hit story of War Horse, which has seen phenomenal success as a book, a blockbuster Hollywood movie, and an acclaimed West End stage show.

Starting and finishing in the picturesque village of Iddesleigh in the heart of Devon, the popular War Horse 10k event is back on Sunday 19th September. The run takes in a beautiful route through the locations of the real-life story which inspired author Michael Morpurgo. The race offers a special experience for all those taking part, but it also benefits the local community by raising funds to support people being cared by North Devon Hospice.

Sue Folland, who organises the War Horse 10k, describes the stunning route. “It’s such a scenic run. The majority is on beautiful Devon lanes and there’s even a small amount across private land, which runners could never normally enjoy. The route offers some amazing views of Dartmoor all the way round, which we can’t wait to share with runners this September. We hope to welcome old and new faces, so please do sign up soon to secure your place.”

Jess Burford Redgrove, from North Devon Hospice, explained why the War Horse 10k means so much to those being cared for by the charity, she said: “We are so grateful to everyone involved in this fantastic event. By choosing to support those under the care of North Devon Hospice, it will make a real difference to the lives of local people. Over the past year, the care that the hospice nurses, doctors and counsellors have provided has become even more vital.

"The need for hospice care has risen, and we all need to rise to that challenge, so that no-one who is facing a life-limiting illness like cancer faces it alone. The funds raised by the War Horse 10k will help provide care and support to those who really need it right now.”

The War Horse 10k takes place in Iddesleigh on Sunday 19th September. Registrations are open until the 17th September, but those who sign up before 3rd September will get a free War Horse 10k commemorative t-shirt.

Go to facebook.com/warhorse10 for more info and to secure your place.

