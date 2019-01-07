The Voice UK 2019 judges. Picture: ITV/Rachel Joseph The Voice UK 2019 judges. Picture: ITV/Rachel Joseph

Brieya May, aged 16, won turns from will.i.am and Olly Murs with her rendition of classic love song Can’t Take My Eyes Off You in the first episode of the new series of the singing talent competition, now on ITV.

Then in a bid to coax her onto their teams, Will and Olly engaged in an impromptu press up challenge, with Will looking a handy winner.

Whether it was the press ups or she had already chosen, but Brieya didn’t hesitate in choosing ‘Mr Shakespeare’ Will.

The student revealed she lived in a small rural village in North Devon with her mum Sophia, sister Bethany and step dad Martin.

The Voice UK judges will.i.am and Olly Murs launched into a press up competition to try and coax North Devon's Brieya May on to their teams. Picture: ITV/Rachel Joseph The Voice UK judges will.i.am and Olly Murs launched into a press up competition to try and coax North Devon's Brieya May on to their teams. Picture: ITV/Rachel Joseph

She told viewers: “It might sound cheesy, but for as long as I can remember I’ve always loved singing.

“When I walk out on that stage I am going to feel overwhelmed, the pressure is definitely on but I don’t want to disappoint.”

She didn’t, and now she is going through to the Battles round once all four judges – Will, Olly, Sir Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson – have chosen 10 singers for their teams.

The Voice UK format sees the four judges facing away from the stage as they listen to a blind audition from each hopeful - if they want them in their team they hit their button and turn the chair around.

North Devon's Brieya May chose will.i.am as her coach. Picture: ITV/Rachel Joseph North Devon's Brieya May chose will.i.am as her coach. Picture: ITV/Rachel Joseph

The Voice UK is back on Saturday at 8pm on ITV1.