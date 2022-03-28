The Simpler Life’s Devon farm you can visit for a holiday 

The home of the hit TV show, “The Simpler Life” is a beautiful farmstead, Libbear Barton, in North West Devon and is open to holiday-makers. The property comprises four luxury, self-catered holiday lets accompanied by a beautiful, heated indoor pool, soft play and playground. Set in 40 acres of the stunning rolling hills of North Devon that viewers fell in love with, the Georgian farmhouse and barn conversion cottages sleep up to 40 people.

Max Manners, Libbear Barton’s General Manager said, “Tuesday night’s premier of The Simpler Life on Channel 4 left viewers in no doubt that living in the countryside is not for everyone. But even the most city-centric of us still love to occasionally escape there on holiday. We specialise in family friendly holidays for those who enjoy the outdoors but want to know that there is plenty to do indoors too should the weather not be perfect…which it occasionally is not!”

However, if you are looking for the “simpler life” experience you won't find it here. Having undergone a recent refurbishment, viewers would have difficulty recognising the accommodation. Gone are the sparse, candlelit bedrooms and stripped back furnishings you would find in an Amish community. Instead, you can expect to find stylish, modern, country homes offering the highest level of comfort.

Despite the departure from the Amish tradition of eschewing modern life, Max and Alex Manners, who run the site, still aim for as much sustainability as possible. Solar powers a large proportion of the sites’ energy requirement with the rest supplied through green renewables. The water supply is delivered from an on-site borehole and windblown trees provide fuel for heating in the winter months. Self-sufficiency is among the couple’s goals for the future.

“We have been inspired by what the contributors were able to achieve in a short time”, explains Alex Manners. “We aim to continue to cultivate the land for vegetables and raise our own meat much like they did on the show. Holiday guests will be able to collect eggs and pick veg for the table during their stay – hopefully inspiring them to live in a way that minimises their impact as much as possible.”