The Rat Pack of Opera lands in Barnstaple

Tenors Unlimited, the ‘Rat Pack of Opera’ are set to perform their show “That’s Amore” at the Queen’s Theatre, Barnstaple.

The show will take place on Saturday, May 7 from 7.30pm, with local choir West Buckland School Choir as part of 20th anniversary tour

Tenors Unlimited has performed alongside such notables as Sting, Lionel Richie, Beyoncé, Hayley Westenra, Simply Red and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to name a few.

This year marks the group’s 20th anniversary. Tenors Unlimited has been entertaining audiences world-wide using talents honed in their previous solo careers in opera and theatre. They bring their own blend of wit, humour, charm and vocal arrangements to their performances.

See footage of their performances https://www.tenorsunlimited.com/media

Jem Sharples from Tenors Unlimited said: “We want our audiences to have an uplifting experience in this show, so we’ve chosen songs of love and laughter - some from our back catalogue, as well as new numbers, old favourites, modern pop songs and some we’ve written ourselves. There’s something for everyone.”

In this show, Scott Ciscon, Jem Sharples and Paul Martin will take audiences on a journey through some of the best loved songs of the last century, made famous by other ‘icons of song’, such as Pavarotti, Lanza, Sting, Bublé and Freddie Mercury.

The group’s wide-ranging repertoire includes the ever-popular classics, ‘The Pearl Fisher’s Duet’ and ‘Nessun Dorma’ mixed with crooner and pop favourites. These include ‘Barcelona’, ‘Recipe For Love’, ‘Nella Fantasia’ and ‘Everything’, as well as songs written by the group themselves.

West Buckland School Choir consists of the school’s Chapel Choir (14-18 year olds) combined with the Prep School’s Chamber Choir (9-11 year olds).

The choir sings in a mixture of styles, typically traditional English choral music at regular services at churches around the county, but also pop, rock, musical theatre, Gospel with the occasional Madrigal thrown in.

Dom Carter, director of music, said: “We are hugely excited to be supporting Tenors Unlimited at our local Queen’s Theatre and can’t wait for the performance!”

To book tickets, visit www.tenorsunlimited.com/tour and get ready for a show to remember.

A West Buckland School Choir - Credit: Supplied



