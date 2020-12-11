Abigail Loveless, from Barbrook, was aged nine and at Parracombe Primary School when she drew and wrote her story The Plasticosaurus, about a type of dinosaur that removes all the plastic waste from the world.

She impressed her teacher and won a book for her work, added to her story and suggested to dad John that he could sell her book at his Caravel Fudge and Toy Shop in Lynmouth.

He said: “It was so well put together that I thought there was real potential for it to work. I asked her what charity she favoured and her first choice was the Marine Conservation Society.

“I suggested the book was printed as she wouldn’t make much of a donation if she had to draw and write it by hand every time.

“We saved up for the initial print run and we got the book printed just as lockdown one started. Once my shop could re-open, every time I sold a copy of Abigail’s book it filled me with pride.”

Abigail, now 11, is currently in her first year at Ilfracombe Academy where she has already been highly praised for her writing and drawing.

The book is available from Caravel between 11am and 4pm during December, email john@caravellynmouth.co.uk or visit the Caravel Fudge and Toy Shop Facebook page .