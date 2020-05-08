Shakin' the Blues Away, the new album from The Liberty Sisters that will donate a £1 from every sale to The Veterans Charity. Shakin' the Blues Away, the new album from The Liberty Sisters that will donate a £1 from every sale to The Veterans Charity.

The trio – Ruby, Rose and Dolly – are a leading West Country vintage vocal group specialising in the swing and jazz of the 1930s to 1950s, especially songs made famous by wartime ‘forces sweethearts’ the Andrews Sisters and Dame Vera Lynn.

Just before being forcibly separated by lockdown the girls were able to spend a day in the studio recording a CD of their music.

The tracklist includes favourites such as It Don’t Mean a Thing, In the Mood and Bye Bye Blackbird.

It is available from today (Friday, May 8) to download from all major online platforms and a CD version will be released very shortly.

The trio said they had a long relationship with The Veterans Charity, which provides immediate practical help to veterans in distress.

They said: “We especially admire the way that there is no delay or bureaucracy involved when an ex-soldier - and often his dependents - are in terrible distress.

“The Veterans Charity is SO fast to respond - which is what any of us would need in a similar situation. The charity - like so many - has had its income stream badly affected by Covid 19, and we want to help.”

The girls are donating £1 for every download or CD sale this year to The Veterans Charity.

They have proved a big hit in North Devon, appearing and singing at the annual Saunton D-Day re-enactment event.

They added: “We should have been out, performing every day this week, for the VE Day celebrations, including the massive street party planned in Exeter, and The Veteran’s Charity’s own festival on Sunday. We are so sad that this can’t happen.

“However we’ve learned some great new video skills so that we can sing apart - but together!) We have made some fun music videos including a specially arranged Stay at Home version of Don’t Hit The Road, Jack’.”