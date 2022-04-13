The house and car search is a very different experience

What is the difference between an estate agent and a second-hand car dealer?

I’m pretty certain that if I took to the High Street with a clipboard and an ingratiating smile and asked this question of the passing populace, I would receive a variety of answers, the majority of which would in all likelihood flatter neither profession.

But if a seeker after knowledge were to ask me, I would put forward the view that the fundamental difference between the two is that car dealer has an inbuilt suspicion of any customer who expresses interest in two quite different vehicles, perhaps turning up having called ahead to arrange to see a sensible family estate car and upon arrival becoming very distracted by a sporty red convertible.

The reasoning of the car dealer is that if the customer is not completely focused upon the one type of vehicle then he or she is a dilettante at best, and a tyre kicker at worst. The estate agent, however (or at least a good estate agent), will actively encourage a client to view different types of property and will be delighted to show the client who calls in about a modern executive house around a 16th century thatched cottage straight after.

The reason for this difference in approach is not entirely because estate agents are more helpful and considerate (and, some would say, better looking) than our automotive counterparts. No, it’s because of the nuanced difference between buying a home and almost any other type of purchase.

I have often said to clients that looking for a house has more in common with dating than with shopping, and while on the surface that sounds rather flippant, there is an underlying truth there in that both activities require a little chemistry. Not the test tube and Bunsen burner type of chemistry but the feeling that something is just somehow ‘right’ and that this could be the one!

One of the oldest cliches about buying property is that the buyer ‘knew they wanted the house as soon as they stepped inside’ and that feeling of home as soon as one crosses the threshold is the elusive chemistry.

A house still has to fulfil the logical criteria, of course, it has to be in broadly the right location, has to be of sufficient size to accommodate the number of intended occupants and has to be within budget but, unlike almost any other purchase, it also has to work on that more ethereal level of gut feeling.



After enough time spent in the profession, an estate agent will know from long and bitter experience that the tick list that a potential buyer arrives with, containing all the ‘must haves’ of their next purchase can be render obsolete in an instant by walking into a property that, while it doesn’t fit the exact profile that the client has built up in their mind, has that intangible X factor and the buyer experiences that feeling of coming home, within seconds of walking in the door, and have perhaps arrived at a place that they will call home for a long time to come.

And why, we must ask ourselves, did the house hunter deviate from their stated criteria and view such a ‘left field’ option? Ift could be because the photo of the house just caught their eye and was added to the viewing list as a wild card, but more often it’s because an estate agent has persuaded them that, although the property is different to the ideal home they’ve described, it may just be worth a look – and that is all part of the service. Try asking to take the Porsche for a test drive next time you’re shopping for a mini.