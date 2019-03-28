Sunshine and Snow in Bideford has been selected as a finalist in The Greats Gift Retailer Awards 2019. Sunshine and Snow in Bideford has been selected as a finalist in The Greats Gift Retailer Awards 2019.

Josie’s Interiors in Cooper Street and Sunshine and Snow in Mill Street are among six finalists for Best Newcomer in The Greats Gift retailer Awards 2019 South and Wales category.

The awards, now in their 17th year, were launched by Progressive Gifts & Home magazine to recognise and reward the UK’s very best gift retailers.

The winners will be revealed at a prestigious awards lunch at Grosvenor House in Park Lane, London, on May 15.

Josie’s Interiors owner James Webster said: “I am incredibly proud of this as it is a huge national award to receive.

“To have my business recognised alongside brands including Oliver Bonas, John Lewis and Fenwick is overwhelming.”

All retail finalists were decided as a result of an industry-wide poll of gift suppliers, reps and agents and validation by a panel of experts.