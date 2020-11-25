With no official live switch on events permitted this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, organiser Lisa Mackenzie is inviting everyone to turn on their lights at the same time at 6pm.

She said: “Whether it’s one light or 1,000, battery, solar or electric every single light will add a little extra magic to this Christmas and let’s face it we could all do with something fun to all take part in whilst being at home.”

The idea is just for outside lights that people will see, not interior decorations, so no need to get the tree down from the loft just yet! Keep up to date on The Great Big Light Switch On Facebook page.

We would also love to see your festive lights and outdoor displays, as North Devon always has some amazing examples and we would like to publish some of those in the paper and online.

Send your Christmas lights pictures to newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk .