Another new shop is opening at Bideford’s Affinity Devon shopping centre.

The Fragrance Shop is the latest brand set to open its doors, making it the second new addition to the centre in Clovelly Road in the space of a month.

The store will have its official opening on November 2 with a special in-store event which will see gift bags given to the first 30 customers.

However, customers will be able to shop at the new store from Friday, October 25.

It follows the opening of a Clarks outlet shop earlier this month.

The Fragrance Shop is opening at Affinity Devon.

The Bideford store brings with it five new jobs in the community, and is the latest of 199 stores for the group.

Store manager Karolina Evans said: "We are delighted to be part of such an exciting new store opening in the hugely popular Affinity Outlet Centre.

"As well as offering the very best names in the fragrance industry to our customers, they can look forward to some incredible deals and savings on their favourite fragrances all within a modern, yet welcoming environment.

"My team and I can't wait to welcome our customers to their new The Fragrance Shop store and look forward to getting to know them over the coming weeks and months and advise them on all their fragrance needs."

The new stores follow plans for a cinema, restaurants and a hotel at the shopping centre.

The plans, which include a four-screen cinema run by Scott Cinemas, a Travelodge, a takeaway coffee shop and KFC and Subway restaurants, were unveiled to the public in August.

A full planning application is expected to be submitted to Torridge District Council in the coming weeks and it is hoped work can begin by June 2020, with an opening date of June 2021.