PUBLIC NOTICE LICENSING ACT 2003

To whom it may concern: We Mr & Mrs S Bowles do hereby give notice that we have applied to the Licensing Authority at North Devon District Council for the grant of a Premises Licence at The Exeter Inn, Chittlehamholt, Umberleigh, Devon, EX37 9NS. The application is to enable:- 1. the supply of alcohol Sunday to Thursday from 10:00 hours to 00:00 hours and Friday & Saturday from 10:00 hours to 01:00 hours. 2. regulated entertainment Sunday to Thursday from 08:00 hours to 01:00 hours and Friday & Saturday from 08:00 hours to 02:00 hours. 3. late night refreshment Monday to Thursday from 23:00 hours to 00:30 hours and Friday to Sunday from 23:00 hours to 01:00 hours. 4. the above on Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and Banks Holiday weekends as detailed in the application.

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1DG not later than 28 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered. A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority's address during normal office hours. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited. Signed . on behalf of the applicant Dated 8 June 2019