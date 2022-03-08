The Devon areas with the highest energy bills

Energy bills are set to increase in the spring - helping create a "cost of living catastrophe" according to the Resolution Foundation. - Credit: PA

West Devon has the highest energy bills in Devon, with residents paying an average of £909 a year - £264 more than Exeter, Devon’s cheapest area for energy bills, and well above the UK average of £757.

South Hams has Devon’s second most expensive energy bills, with residents paying £870 a year on average. In comparison, residents in Exeter pay just £645 a year in bills - £112 less than the UK average.

The research by energy experts Boiler Central used new ONS data to analyse the energy bills in every local authority in Devon, to discover which region had the highest energy bills, and would be worst affected by the 54% increase in energy bills in April.

RANKED: Devon’s energy bills from highest to lowest

Area Rank Average annual energy bill (£) West Devon 1 909 South Hams 2 870 Torridge 3 827 Mid Devon 4 777 North Devon 5 773 East Devon 6 766 Teignbridge 7 747 Exeter 8 645 UK average 757





South Hams is Devon’s second most expensive area for energy, with residents paying £870 a year for their energy - £225 more than residents of Exeter, and £113 more than the UK average.

Torridge comes third on Devon’s list of most expensive areas for energy. In Torridge, residents pay £827 a year on average in bills, £70 less than the average UK bill.

Teignbridge, meanwhile, has some of the least expensive bills in Devon, with residents paying £747 a year, which is below the UK average.

Myles Robinson, energy expert at Boiler Central, commented on the findings:

“Energy bills are already sky-high and with bills soaring by a predicted £600 in April, it is concerning to see the stark regional differences in energy bills across areas such as Devon, where residents in some areas are paying over £250 more on their bills than residents living in the cheapest areas for energy. It is those homes which are least energy efficient which will suffer the most from rising bills, as escaping heat will mean that your heating system works harder to compensate for the lack of warmth, costing you more.

The government is advocating heat pumps as a solution to soaring energy bills, but these will not be effective without proper floor insulation – which 65 percent of homes in the UK currently lack. While households can use some hacks to insulate their homes better, for example, buying inexpensive pipe insulation from a DIY store, unless something serious is done about the energy crisis, we will see many more households driven into poverty.

Some energy suppliers offer hardship funds, where you can get up to £750 off your energy bills if you are living in fuel poverty, so if you are struggling, it’s worth checking if your supplier offers this.”