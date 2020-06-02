Westward Ho! Is hosting The Big Virtual Lunch on Saturday and Sunday, June 6 and 7.

Originally promoted by the Eden Project as a thanksgiving weekend to bring people together, Westward Ho! Was among towns and villages around the UK that hosted a Big Lunch event.

It was started in 2013 by Terry Thorpe and Ginette Berry, supported by the Halifax Building Society, who hosted their first Big Lunch as an afternoon tea for neighbours in Pebble Close, Avon Lane and Dune View.

With the coronavirus crisis, they have opted to join the rest of the country in The Big Virtual Lunch instead, with people invited to get together for a – socially distanced – glass of wine, afternoon tea or bring-your-own lunch.

Ginette and Terry will be hosting an afternoon tea at Pebble Close but other streets are encouraged to do their own thing.

Local businesses in Westward Ho! – Tea on the Green, and A Slice of Life – are kindly supporting the event by making a donation for each order received for collection or delivery on Saturday (June 6).

To find out more and organise your own event, go to https://www.edenprojectcommunities.com/inspiring-stories/celebrate-your-community-with-the-big-virtual-lunch .