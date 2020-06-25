New social distancing at The Big Sheep for its new outdoor entertainment area, The Ewe-nion. Picture: The Big Sheep New social distancing at The Big Sheep for its new outdoor entertainment area, The Ewe-nion. Picture: The Big Sheep

The attraction at Abbotsham decided to turn its former sheepdog trialling field into a brand-new outdoor entertainment area, complete with individual circles for families to ensure they are social distancing.

The 75 circles, which have been laid out in line with social distancing guidelines, are designed to give visitors their own space to sit and relax with friends while having a coffee or a bite to eat.

As well as a marquee and new stage, the field, known as The Ewe-nion, will be a safe space for visitors to enjoy outdoor entertainment during the day, in-between strolling around the park’s newly opened farm track and enjoying the other attractions.

Rick Turner, Director of the Flock, said: “We love nothing more than coming up with new ideas for our customers to enjoy! It’s been a tough few months for us all and we can’t wait to welcome people back to The BIG Sheep very soon.

“Not only have we opened our farm track so people can come and see our animals and enjoy some great entertainment, we’ve also created an area for people to relax with friends and family while feeling safe and secure. We know ewe’ll love it!”

Other Covid measures the park has put in place include advanced booking online only, a one-way system, temperature scanning on arrival, multiple hand-washing and hand sanitiser stations and ‘no hands’ door pulls on fire doors.

There has been specific Covid training for staff, with an alternative entrance to the park, a new reception area, a new cleaning system and new visitor charter to ensure visitor safety.