Mike Collins, who died in December 2016. Picture: Tony Gussin Mike Collins, who died in December 2016. Picture: Tony Gussin

The third annual event in memory of saxophonist Mike Collins will be hosted at The Factory on the Petroc Brannams campus and feature 15 local bands and performers.

As with previous years, the giant gig will be held in memory of ‘Mr Saxophone’ Mike, who died in 2016 and will also hope to raise money for mental health charity Clarity.

There will also be copies of charity single Weight Off My Mind on sale, following a collaboration between The Starlings and Mike’s good friend Jim Jones.

Both will perform on the night, as will a host of local musicians including Zamba, The Sunny Sundays Crew, The Liquidators AKA, Soul Agency, Jump Jets, Sam Green, The Raggamuffins, Pat Pending, Becky Loney Band, Ki-Collective, Ten Ton Trucks and Tuesday Syndicate, as well as DJ-ing with Matt the Hat.

The collaboration that led to the Weight Off My Mind track and video saw it recorded live at Weztax Hennessy’s Audio Arts Recording Studio in Swimbridge, while local award-winning film maker Matt Biggs documented the recording process.

Jules Moberly of The Starlings said: “A combination of events led to us deciding to get together and do something positive in the wake of tragedy.

“It was after the loss of a close friend of Jim’s – a well-loved local musician, and the suicide of The Breaks Collective manager, coupled with the support Clarity had given to myself with mental health issues, that we decided to write and record a piece of music with a message: to raise funds as well as awareness for others who may be facing difficulties.”

The Big Night Out doors open at 6.30pm and the gig runs until approximately 12.30am, with tickets just £10 from Beatsworkin in Queen Street, Barnstaple, or by going to www.thefactory.co.uk .

******** If you’d like to donate to Clarity, CLICK HERE .