The Big Clean, organised by South West Conservatives, will see MPs, councillors and volunteers lead or join more than 20 events at hotspots across the region on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 20-22.

It follows the hugely successful launch of The Big Beach Clean last year.

There are two events in North Devon on Saturday - district councillor Selaine Saxby is organising an event at Instow Beach from 2pm to 5pm, with support from local clubs and community groups.

James Hellyer, deputy chairman of Torridge and West Devon Conservatives, is co-ordinating a clean-up at Westward Ho! Beach alongside local councillors, also from 2pm.

Both tie in with the Great British Beach Clean led by the Marine Conservation Society.

For more information about the events in North Devon, call Selaine (Instow) on 07801 427358 or James (Westward Ho!) on 07736 686676.