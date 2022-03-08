Thank you Bideford!

Over £10,000 has been donated by the people of Bideford over last weekend for refugees fleeing the Ukrainian conflict.

The Rotary Clubs of Bideford Bridge, Bideford Rotary and the Tarka Rotary came together to co-ordinate donations from customers at Morrisons store over the weekend and were delighted to collaborate for such an important and critical cause.

The clubs were dismayed to see conflict unravel and to be able to do nothing to stop it, but with the public’s support, Rotary can now help ease the suffering of the thousands of refugees.

The total of £10,000 collected last weekend also included funds from a Race Night run by Tarka Club, collections at Bideford Rugby Club, the film club in Littleham. Thanks go to all the parties who enabled this fantastic sum to be raised.

All money raised will go to the Red Cross and the Shelter Box Ukraine Emergency Appeals.

If the public wish to donate, a further Rotary collection will be taking place at the ASDA store between 10am and 4pm this Saturday, March 12.