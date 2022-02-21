Staff from Tesco stores across Devon will be walking across the county and skydiving thousands of feet above it in a bid to raise money for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) next month. A team of four will be setting off on a 100-mile walk from the Ilfracombe store on March 2, calling in on stores in Braunton, Barnstaple, Bideford, Crediton, Tiverton and Cullompton on route to Dunkeswell Airfield, near Honiton.

They will be joined by Tesco colleagues along the five-day hike to Dunkeswell, where around 20 will take to the skies for a mass tandem skydive from 15,000ft on March 6. Kate Constable, community champion at the Barnstaple Taw View Extra store said the walking and skydive challenge was a great way for Tesco colleagues from across the county to unite in support of their local children’s hospice.

“This is going to be a fantastic challenge and we’re really looking forward to getting together in support of such a wonderful charity,” said Kate. “CHSW is a charity that is very close to our hearts and we know that every step we take – and foot that we skydive! – will help provide vital care for local families.” The challenge is the latest fundraising initiative for CHSW organised by Tesco staff in Devon during the last six months. Individual stores have held bucket collections, raffles and craft fairs to support the charity, which runs the Little Bridge House children’s hospice in Fremington, North Devon.

Sharon Ramsay, community champion at the Barnstaple Superstore in Rose Lane, added: “It’s been a real pleasure to support our local children’s hospice and we’re so grateful to all the staff and customers for showing such generosity and enthusiasm for our fundraising.” Little Bridge House is the only children’s hospice in Devon and currently supports around 200 families. The hospice provides a range of services for the whole family, including short breaks, specialist play, music therapy, activities for siblings, palliative, emergency care and end-of-life care, as well as bereavement support and specialist medical care – all available 24 hours-a-day, 365 days-a-year.

During the pandemic, the hospice adapted its care to ensure Covid-safe support wherever and whenever families need it, including for the first time ever, in families’ own homes. CHSW community fundraiser Ruth Morgan said: “We’re so grateful for all the efforts of Tesco staff to stand with children and families who need our support. “Please support them if you can – pop a few pounds in the collection tin at the front of your local Tesco store or make a donation on Facebook – just search for the ‘100 mile walk and skydive’ group.” People can also make a donation to the Tesco challenge at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/katherine-constable1