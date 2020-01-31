The supermarket chain will become the first UK retailer to remove plastic-wrapped multi-packs from all Tesco stores and replace them with plastic-free multi-buys. This will see 67 million pieces of plastic eliminated.

Tins will be available individually, with no plastic wrap holding them together any more. They'll still be eligible for multi-buy deals. It is estimated that about 183,000 tinned multi-packs are bought every day at Tesco.

More than 40% of Tesco customers include multipacks in their shop. Multipacks of baked beans, tuna, tinned tomatoes and soup are among the most frequently-bought grocery items.

The change applies to Tesco own-brand products and branded products, such as Heinz Beanz.

The scheme will roll out across all North Devon Tesco stores from March 2. Tesco says it is part of its 4Rs strategy - Remove, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle - which means it will remove non-recyclable and excess packaging from its business.