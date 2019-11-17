Each summer, since 2016, all the Tesco stores locally have worked with Appledore, Barnstaple and Ilfracombe RNLI Fundraising Guilds, to raise money for Appledore and Ilfracombe lifeboat stations.

Volunteers from the guilds organise bucket collection days while Tesco staff organise internal fundraising events and draws.

This year Tesco Extra at Taw View borrowed an RNLI lifesavers jet ski for its foyer which attracted great interest and a great photo opportunity for parents and children.

To date £12,204.15 has been raised, and this year the amount was £2,045.

An RNLI spokesman said: "Apart from fundraising, these collections provide an enormous opportunity to promote the work of the RNLI.

"They highlight the need to always respect the water, and to pass on safety messages and warnings, particularly to those on holiday, who do not live by the sea and who do not understand the nuances of tides and rip currents."