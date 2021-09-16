Tesco launches North Devon health campaign

Published: 12:14 PM September 16, 2021

Tesco stores across North Devon are coming together to support the Tesco Health Charity Partnership - Credit: Tesco

Leading charities have linked with Tesco to launch a campaign to raise much-needed funds to help people in North Devon lead healthier lives.

Tesco stores across North Devon are coming together to support the Tesco Health Charity Partnership and raise money for Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK from 13-26 September.

Tesco customers can make a donation by rounding up the amount they spend in stores to the nearest £1 at self-service checkouts. All funds raised will go directly to the three charities, which are part of the ‘Helping you to live healthier’ partnership.

The partnership aims to inspire, empower and support Tesco colleagues, customers and their families to make healthier food choices and live healthier lives.

It is hoped that this will help people to make sustainable lifestyle changes that can help lower their risk of cancer, heart and circulatory diseases, and type 2 diabetes.

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, said: “Cancer, heart and circulatory diseases and type 2 diabetes are three of the biggest health challenges of our time, touching the lives of millions of people every year. But without donations, the work of our charity partners to prevent the harm these conditions cause just can’t continue.

“There is a need to build understanding of how to minimise certain risk factors – for example, by making healthier food choices, because this can make a big difference to your risk of these conditions in the future.

“With our partner charities, we aim to raise awareness and millions of pounds to help carry on saving and improving lives. From advances in prevention and early diagnosis to breakthroughs in research into cures and treatments, we need the help of people in North Devon to raise vital funds that will help to reduce the risk of these life-threatening conditions, now and in the future.”

The fundraiser comes as the three charities have experienced a significant reduction in income, as fundraising events were cancelled, and retail stores closed during lockdown restrictions.

Since restrictions have eased, the charities have faced a slow recovery with still a long way to go before income returns to pre-pandemic levels.