North Devon shoppers donated 9,889 meals as part of the overall total of 2.5 million meals donated to charities the Trussell Trust and FareShare by shoppers around the country.

The Tesco Food Collection ran in all stores from November 21 to 23, although stores do also collect at other times.

The donations to food banks in the Trussell Trust's network are being used to provide food parcels for people in crisis, while donations to FareShare go to charities and community groups such as homeless shelters and older people's lunch clubs who also receive surplus food from Tesco stores.

Tesco director Christine Heffernan said: "On my visits to stores during the collection I was taken aback by the generosity of our customers. I would like to thank all those who donated."

The Trussell Trust's chief executive Emma Revie added: "Food banks up could not do what they do without the incredible support of the public and their loyal volunteers, who work tirelessly to help people when they need support the most.

"An emergency food parcel, listening ear and compassionate, practical advice at the food bank can make a real difference when someone is facing a crisis. Any donations help make that difference."