North Devon Gazette > News

North Devon Tesco shoppers donate 1,500 meals

Author Picture Icon

Tony Gussin

Published: 11:57 AM December 28, 2020   
North Devon shoppers have donated more than 1,500 meals to the Tesco food collection appeal locally in the run up to Christmas

Generous Tesco shoppers across North Devon have been thanked after donating 1,506 meals to feed people in their communities during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

During the annual Tesco Food Collection at the end of November, local shoppers donated enough packets, tins and boxes to help the Trussell Trust and FareShare in their vital work. 

An additional Tesco Food Collection held in the summer means shoppers have donated many more meals through Tesco this year and the company topped up all customer donations to the collection by 20 per cent. 

Tesco’s head of community Claire De Silva thanked those in North Devon who supported the annual collection during what had been a particularly challenging year. 

She said: “With most of the UK in lockdown holding the collection was always going to be a challenge, but once again we have been amazed by the generosity of our North Devon customers – and the fact that we have now collected more than a million meals nationally is amazing. 

“We know that every single can, jar or packet donated is helping someone who needs support this winter. We are immensely proud of the vital support our customers and colleagues have been able to give to the two charities in these very challenging times.” 
Shoppers who were unable to donate in store during the Tesco Food Collection can still show their support for the two charities by donating Tesco Clubcard vouchers or money. More details are available at https://www.tesco.com/zones/supporting-charities-and-communities  

