The men, who were dressed in black, smashed one of the store’s front windows to get into the store in Manteo Way at around 2.05am in the early hours of Sunday, May 10.

The pair broke into several tills before leaving through a fire exit with a small amount of cash.

They left behind the tools they had used to gain entry to the supermarket.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw of heard anything suspicious around the store at the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting the crime reference CR/037286/20.